The Milwaukee Brewers will look to stay perfect on the young season as they open up the home portion of their schedule by entertaining the interleague-rival Minnesota Twins on Tuesday. The Brewers (3-0), who are coming off a weekend sweep of the New York Mets, were 49-32 at home in 2023. The Twins (2-1), who dropped an 11-0 decision at Kansas City on Sunday, were 40-41 on the road a year ago. Both teams are coming off divisional championships. Minnesota won the American League Central at 87-75, while Milwaukee won the National League Central at 92-70.

First pitch from American Family Field in Milwaukee is set for 4:10 p.m. ET. The Twins lead the all-time series 254-239, but the Brewers own a 131-116 series edge in games played in Milwaukee. Minnesota is a -115 favorite on the money line (risk $115 to win $100) in the latest Twins vs. Brewers odds from SportsLine consensus, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8.5. Before making any Brewers vs. Twins picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It is coming off a profitable 93-74 season on top-rated MLB picks, and it excelled on top-rated run-line picks, going 18-6 (+766). Anybody following has seen big returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Twins vs. Brewers and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Brewers vs. Twins:

Twins vs. Brewers money line: Minnesota -115, Milwaukee -105

Twins vs. Brewers over/under: 8.5 runs

Twins vs. Brewers run line: Minnesota -1.5 (+144)

MIN: The Twins have covered the run line in 31 of their last 50 games (+14.40 units)

MIL: The Brewers have hit the money line in 58 of their last 96 games (+11.05 units)

Twins vs. Brewers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back the Brewers

Milwaukee is expected to send right-hander Jakob Junis to the mound. The veteran is in his eighth year at the MLB level. In 40 games, including four starts for the San Francisco Giants last season, he went 4-3 with a 3.87 ERA. In 86 innings, he allowed 90 hits, 37 earned runs and 21 walks, while striking out 96. In 10 career games against the Twins, including nine starts, he has a 1-2 record and 5.15 ERA. In 43.2 innings, he has allowed 25 earned runs and 18 walks, while striking out 44.

Former National League MVP Christian Yelich is back to his old form early this season, and is tied for the team lead with a .455 average. He has homered and driven in two runs with two walks and two stolen bases. He had three hits, including a home run, in the season-opening 3-1 win over the New York Mets on Friday. He has had some success against Minnesota. In 27 career games against the Twins, he is hitting .283 with nine doubles, three homers and 16 RBI. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Twins

Right-hander Louie Varland, a Minnesota native, will start for the Twins. In his third season with the team, he has 15 career starts and 22 appearances, going 5-5. Last year, Varland started 10 games and posted a 4-3 record with a 4.63 ERA. In 68 innings, he allowed 35 earned runs and 17 walks, while striking out 71. This will be his first start against Milwaukee.

Center fielder Byron Buxton is among the many weapons the Minnesota offense boasts. In three games, he is hitting .300 with two doubles and three RBI with one run scored. He was limited to 85 games in 2023 due to injury, but still hit 17 homers and drove in 42 RBI. Buxton is a career .239 hitter with 115 homers and 300 RBI. In 24 career games against Milwaukee, he has three doubles, one triple, six homers and 13 RBI. See which team to pick here.

How to make Twins vs. Brewers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 9.3 combined runs. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.



So who wins Brewers vs. Twins, and which side should you back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that went 18-6 on top-rated MLB run-line picks last season, and find out.