The injury-depleted Brewers' pitching staff has suffered another bad blow. Veteran lefty Wade Miley needs to undergo Tommy John surgery to repair his torn UCL, Miley told reporters Friday (via brewers.com). This means his 2024 season is over and he'll miss a decent portion of 2025, too.

Miley, 37, told the reporters that he's planning on returning rather than retiring so he can go out on his "own terms." He's only signed through this season, so he'll hit free agency after the World Series concludes.

In only two starts so far this season, Miley was 0-1 with a 6.43 ERA, but last season, he was 9-4 with a 3.14 ERA in 120 1/3 innings, posting a 2.6 WAR for the eventual NL Central champions.

In defending their division title, the Brewers' rotation has faced significant adversity. Former Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes was traded in the spring while All-Star righty Brandon Woodruff is out for the season due to having undergone shoulder surgery last fall. Young lefty DL Hall is currently on the IL with a knee injury, too. Past the rotation, keep in mind All-Star closer Devin Williams and former MVP Christian Yelich are also on the injured list.

Still, the Brewers have shown incredible fight here in the early going. They are 16-8 and sit in first place in the NL Central, though the Cubs are a half-game back with the Reds 2 1/2 back and the Pirates and Cardinals both within striking distance in what has been a very competitive division so far.

Behind ace Freddy Peralta, righties Colin Rea, Joe Ross, Tobias Myers and Bryse Wilson currently fill out the rotation.

The Brewers host the Yankees in a three-game series starting Friday night.