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🏆 Five things to know Thursday

🏈 Do not miss this: NFL Week 8 picks, predictions

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We're nearing the midway point of the NFL season, and there are some heavyweight matchups in Week 8. Fortunately for all of you, our own Pete Prisco has revealed his exact score prediction for every sgame.

As it just so happens, one of Sunday's most highly anticipated games is on CBS, America's most-watched network. The Bills will do battle against the Ravens in a clash of AFC juggernauts. It sounds like Lamar Jackson should return from injury, and that means there could be fireworks with Josh Allen on the other side.

Prisco sees a high-scoring game, which would be a treat for all of us, and he has a hard time picking against Allen under those circumstances.

Prisco: "Lamar Jackson could be back for the Ravens, but how much will his injured ankle impact his ability to move? The Bills are coming off a bye, so they will be rested. Baltimore's defense was bad in the loss to the Bengals last week, but Buffalo's defense has been awful. Look for a shootout here with Josh Allen getting the best of it. Pick -- Bills 35, Ravens 30"

You can see all of Pricso's picks here, but he's not the only one who takes part in this exercise. John Breech has logged his Week 8 predictions, and I'll give you a taste of what he sees happening this weekend.

Bengals 24, Titans 17

24, 17 Raiders 20, Jets 17

20, 17 Rams 31, Chargers 20

31, 20 Patriots 31, Dolphins 17

With so many divisional games this weekend, a couple fan bases will be treated to new uniforms. The Jaguars and Lions will each debut their "Rivalries" uniforms on Sunday.

🚀 NBA Power Rankings: Rockets blast off

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There's a long way to go, but can we all admit that Kevin Durant and the Rockets look like real contenders after a handful of games?

Houston is now 5-0 after last night's action, and Fred VanVleet has made a world of difference. Throw in the high-level play of Alperen Sengun, and the Rockets have a case to be the favorites to win the West, especially with the Thunder suffering a laundry list of injuries.

That has the Rockets up to No. 1 in the latest NBA Power Rankings, and our own Brad Botkin explains what has been so impressive about this red-hot start.

Botkin: "The Rockets are 4-0 with two wins over a good Atlanta team and a takedown of the Spurs on the strength of Amen Thompson erasing Victor Wembanyama's potential game-tying shot at the rim in what may hold up as the play of the year. Alperen Sengun and Kevin Durant have been extraordinary. The presence of Fred VanVleet at point has slotted everyone into their most comfortable positions, and it shows."

Check out the full rankings here, but here's a quick peek at the teams furthest away from Houston:

21. Jazz (-4)

22. Pelicans (+4)

23. Heat (-12)

24. Warriors (--)

25. Suns (-5)

The Celtics are holding strong in the top 10, and Jayson Tatum has a lot to do with that. A year and a half removed from his torn Achilles, Tatum is finally feeling like himself again. That's great news for Boston and terrible news for the other 29 teams.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Thursday

🏀 WNBA Finals Game 6: Valkyries at Dream, 12:30 p.m. on USA Network

🏈 FAU at North Texas, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏈 Troy at JMU, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2

🏀 Cavaliers at Hawks, 8 p.m. on NBA TV

🏈 Panthers at Packers, 8:15 p.m. on Prime Video