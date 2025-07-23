The Milwaukee Brewers had their majors-leading 11-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday night as part of a 1-0 loss against the Seattle Mariners (box score). Tuesday, then, represented the first loss for the Brewers since July 5; during the intermittent period, they had swept the Los Angeles Dodgers twice, the Washington Nationals once, and had taken games from both the Miami Marlins and the Mariners.

Brewers rookie sensation Jacob Misiorowski struck out seven of the 14 batters he faced across 3 ⅔ scoreless frames before being lifted, ostensibly over workload-related concerns. Misiorowski, 23, entered Tuesday having already thrown 89 innings this season; for reference, he threw a career-high 97 innings in 2024. In other words, Misiorowski could establish a new single-season-best in workload as soon as his next time out.

Misiorowski's counterpart, Logan Gilbert, held the Brewers to just two hits and punched out 10 batters across 6 ⅓ innings. The Mariners offense, meanwhile, supplied the only run of the game on a homer by catcher Cal Raleigh, his 39th of the year.

Had the Brewers won on Tuesday, they would've extended their winning streak to 12 games and made an attempt at tying the franchise record on Wednesday. As it stands, they'll have to settle for an 11-gamer that ties the 2021 squad for the second-longest in franchise history.

Here's a look at their longest single-season winning streaks:

Season Length 1987 13 2025 11 2021 11 Five teams tied 10

The Brewers entered Tuesday with a 60-40 record, giving them the best mark in Major League Baseball and putting them a game up in the National League Central over the Chicago Cubs. The Cubs prevailed over Rich Hill and the Kansas City Royals in their own tilt on Tuesday night, meaning the teams will be tied heading into Wednesday.