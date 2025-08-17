For the first time since July 30, the Milwaukee Brewers have lost a game. The Cincinnati Reds finally got the job done in toppling the beast that the Brewers have become on Sunday afternoon, though it took a late charge and extra innings to do so with a 3-2 win.

The Reds actually held a 1-0 lead going to the ninth inning, but then William Contreras hit a two-run homer to put the Brewers in position to win their 15th straight game.

The Reds were able to bounce back with an unearned run in the ninth inning, though, forcing extras.

A big play started the 10th inning. Remember, there's an automatic runner on second base. The first batter for the Brewers, Blake Perkins, bunted right back to the pitcher, Graham Ashcraft, who threw out the automatic runner at third base. The Brewers were unable to score after that.

In the bottom of the 10th, the Reds were able to bunt the runner to third base before the Brewers decided to walk both Elly De La Cruz and Will Benson to load the bases. Austin Hays delivered the walk-off single down the third-base line.

The Brewers had finally lost. Their 14-game winning streak was the longest in the majors this season, and the longest in MLB since 2022 when both the Mariners and Braves put together 14-game winning streaks. It's also the longest single-season winning streak in franchise history.

As with all lengthy winning streaks, the wins came in all shapes and sizes for the Brewers. Friday night's game was a slugfest in which the Brewers needed to pull of a monster comeback after trailing 8-1 at one point. Saturday took extra innings before the Brewers prevailed by one run.

Sunday? It was a low-scoring duel. The Reds sent All-Star lefty Andrew Abbott to the mound and he pitched like he's capable, stymying the Brewers' offense for seven innings of scoreless ball. Brewers starter José Quintana matched zeroes with Abbott until the seventh. Austin Hays led off with a double before a Noelvi Marté single and Jose Trevino sac fly.

For a quick second, it looked like that 1-0 lead might hold up. It was 1-0 Reds with one out in the ninth inning. Of course, those of us who have paid close attention to the Brewers since late May knew something was going to happen.

Still, the Reds were able to fight back and claw their way to the victory. The steak is over, but the Brewers (78-45) are still a ridiculous 53-17 in their last 70 games and have opened a large lead in the NL Central and for the No. 1 seed in the National League.

The Brewers head to Wrigley Field next for a five-game series against the Cubs. It starts with a doubleheader on Monday.