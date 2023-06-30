This weekend's series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Angels gained extra significance on Friday. In addition to being a three-game set between playoff hopefuls, the series will be a family affair. That's because the Diamondbacks recalled outfielder Dominic Fletcher from Triple-A on Friday, according to Robert Murray of Fansided. That means he'll get to compete on the same field as his brother, Angels infielder David Fletcher.

The meeting should be especially meaningful for the Fletcher family since, as Jeff Fletcher (no relation) of the Orange County Register noted, the brothers recently lost their father.

Dominic, 25, made his big-league debut back in April. He subsequently appeared in 22 games for the D-Backs, hitting .308/.349/.474 (125 OPS+) with two home runs, 13 runs batted in, and a pair of caught stealings. His contributions were worth an estimated 0.7 Wins Above Replacement.

David, 29, was only recently brought up from the minors himself. In 13 games with the big-league team, he's hit .235/.278/.324 (66 OPS+) with a home run. He's seen action at both middle-infield positions and is only a few years removed from receiving downballot Most Valuable Player Award consideration.

Presuming the Fletchers manage to appear in the same game at some point this weekend, they'll become the latest in a long line of siblings to have done so. Earlier this month, Josh and Nathaniel Lowe, of the Tampa Bay Rays and Texas Rangers, squared off for the first time in the majors.

It's worth noting that the Diamondbacks have not yet announced a corresponding move. Corbin Carroll, the odds-on favorite to win the National League Rookie of the Year Award, left Thursday's contest against the Rays with shoulder soreness. He was considered to be day-to-day, but it's at least possible the Diamondbacks want to get him some rest ahead of the All-Star Game.