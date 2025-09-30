The Texas Rangers announced on Monday night that the club and manager Bruce Bochy "have mutually agreed to end his managerial tenure with the organization."

"Bruce Bochy is one of the greatest managers in baseball history and he will forever hold a place in the hearts of Ranger fans after bringing home the first World Series title in franchise history in 2023," Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young said in that same statement. "Boch brought class and respect to our club in his return to the dugout and we will always take pride in being part of his Hall of Fame career. We are grateful for everything he has given to the organization over the past few seasons and hopeful he can continue to impact the Rangers for many years to come."

He has been offered an advisory role within the front office, the team said.

Bochy's time with the Rangers ended after a disappointing 2025 season in which Texas went 81-81 and finished in third place in the American League West. That came after a 2024 campaign in which the Rangers, coming off that World Series championship in 2023, finished 78-84 and missed the postseason. In three seasons with Texas, Bochy guided the team to a record of 249-237 and the only World Series championship in franchise history.

Overall, the 70-year-old Bochy is 2,252-2,266 (.498) in 28 seasons as a manager in Major League Baseball. Those 28 years in the dugout also include long stints with the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants. Prior to winning the World Series with Texas, Bochy guided the Giants to a trio of titles in 2010, 2012, and 2014. As a four-time winner of the World Series who's also sixth on the all-time wins list, Bochy will almost certainly be elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame for his managerial accomplishments.

Those same Giants are currently in the market for a manager after firing Bob Melvin earlier Monday.

As for the Rangers, former Miami Marlins manager Skip Schumaker is a current member of the Texas front office and may emerge as a strong internal candidate to replace Bochy.