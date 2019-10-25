Bruce Bochy says he would 'love to have one more shot' at managing, just not in 2020

Longtime Giants manager Bruce Bochy is not yet ready to retire. During an interview with Chris "Mad Dog" Russo on SiriusXM on Thursday, Bochy said he would "love to have one more shot" at managing, just not in 2020. He wants to take a year off.

Here's what Bochy told Russo, via Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle:

"I'm just hitting the pause button. That's all, you know, and taking a sabbatical here for a year and then, you know, I'll see where I'm at. I don't know how I'm gonna feel but I'd love to have one more shot."

Bochy used the word "retire" in February when he announced his plans to step away from the team. Throughout the season he was honored in road cities and was given an emotional sendoff in the final home game in San Francisco.

Although he repeatedly said he was content with his decision throughout the season, Bochy never did close the door on managing again. Several players, including current and former Giants, said they expect Bochy to return to the dugout at some point in the future.

It is difficult to predict which managerial jobs could be open next year. Eight teams either have already changed managers or will do so this winter (Angels, Cubs, Giants, Mets, Padres, Phillies, Pirates, Royals). It stands to reason Bochy would look to join a contending team should he decide to manage again, not sit through a rebuild.

Bochy, 64, joined the 2,000-win club late in the regular season. He managed the Padres from 1995-2006 before joining the Giants in 2007. Bochy led the team to their 2010, 2012, and 2024 World Series championships, and was the longest tenured manager in MLB this season.