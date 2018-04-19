Bryan Price is done with the Reds, but we'll always have his 77 F-bomb rant to savor

Reds manager Bryan Price was fired Thursday after a 3-15 start with the Cincinnati Reds. It only took him one season in Cincinnati to go completely insane, which begs the question: How did he survive four years after that?

How can you face a room full of people doing their jobs and absolutely go off on them because one of them asked something you didn't like? Seriously, in what world does an epic rant containing 77 F-bombs against the media yield favorable results for you?

In case you've forgotten, here's a reminder of an excerpt of the little yarn that Price spun when Reds beat writer C. Trent Rosencrans of the Cincinnati Enquirer asked a simple question about All-Star catcher Devin Mesoraco's absence from the team:

I don't get it. It's, you know, look, I don't need you guys to be fans of the Reds, I just need to know if there's something we want to keep here, it stays here. We don't need to know that Tucker Barnhart's in the f****** airport when we haven't spoken to Kyle Skipworth. I think we owe that f******* kid the right to be called and told that he's going to be sent down as opposed to reading that Tucker Barnhart is on his way from Louisville. I just... I don't get it. I don't get why it's got to be this way. Has it always been this way where we just tell f****** everybody everything? So every f****** opponent we have has to know exactly what we have. Which f****** relievers are available, which guys are here and which guys aren't here, when they can play, and what they can do. It's nobody's f****** business. It's certainly not the opponent's business. We have to deal with this f****** b*******. I like to talk — and I have spoken as candidly as I can with you people, if that's not good enough, I won't say a f******thing. I'll go, 'yes sir, no sir.' And I can do that. But f***, I've been as candid as I can f****** be about this team and our players, and we've got to deal with this s***, every f****** team that we f****** play has to know every f****** guy that's here and what they can and can't do? F*** me. It's a f****** disgrace. I'm f****** sick of this s***. It's f****** hard enough to f****** win here to have f****** every f****** opponent know exactly what the f*** we bring to the table every day. It's f****** horse****. I don't like it. It's what I'm saying. To make it very clear, I don't like the way that this s***'s going — at all. I don't like it. I don't think you guys need to know everything. And I certainly don't think you need to see something and tweet it out there and make it a f****** world event. How the f*** do we benefit from them knowing we don't have Devin Mesoraco? How do we benefit from that? They benefit from it. I just want to know how we benefit from these f****** people know we don't have a player here. Can you answer that? How is that good for the Reds?

Truly a wordsmith of our time. And before some contradiction virtuoso comes in and says he has a point about minor leaguers, you could be giving a lecture on the color of the sky in this tone and you would still sound wrong if you went "it's blue. It's f****** blue! I just don't get the benefit of talking about the color of the f****** sky. Has it always been like this?"

Bryan Price moonwalked backwards on this rant, but a few months later he gave the single most curmudgeony quote in the history of curmudgeony quotes.

"You bring in a reliever that gets the last out in the fifth inning of a 5-2 game, and he's pumping his fist," he told USA Today in 2015. "I'm like, 'Hey, dude, we got four more innings to play. We didn't just win the seventh game of the World Series.'

"And the home run thing, when they cross the plate now, everybody has got a little dance or move or pay tribute to somebody.

"The culture has changed. It's so much more of a flamboyant game. It's just a different generation."

OK, first of all, I don't often see a guy pumping his fist in the fifth inning, but fine. You're grumpy. Second of all, yes it is a different generation. This is like saying "and the fans used to dress up for games. Why don't I see people wearing fedoras in the crowd? They're all wearing baseball caps. People had some respect for ballparks." Bryan, things changed. Not everyone can get thrown out before the first pitch of a game is even thrown.

I know all of this sounds mean, but I actually love Bryan Price.

I love that he thought having some kind of super secret injury report would help the Reds. I love that he said "I certainly didn't think it would get those type of legs" after the rant. Like, how? How could you possibly not realize that you cursing for literally five minutes would go viral in the era that brought us (googles 2015 memes) LEFT SHARK? Bryan Price outlasted Left Shark?!

Now, I do feel the need to add that Bryan Price was a man in a very high-pressure job that was clearly under a lot of stress, and I don't think he's insane or a bad person. He gave a far more nuanced, far more intelligible interview on the state of the media later in 2015 to USA Today. He said that media contacted his mom, and "they asked her just what kind of son she had raised." That's the viral era, and it's perfectly understandable why some of the old guard are put off by that.

"You know what's wrong? Nothing is private anymore," Price had said. "There are no secrets. Someone can have a camera phone filming you and I right now. It's kind of tabloid journalism to a degree.

"There's very little secrecy anymore. Now I think we just kind of come to expect it."

That's true, and the tabloid part can definitely be intrusive. A 50-year-old manager of the Reds doesn't exactly sign up to be a rockstar. But Price wasn't asked about his proclivity for hitting up the Cincinnati nightlife (he didn't have one, don't look that up). He was asked about his job. And part of the media's job is to ask him about his job. It's a weird ecosystem, unquestionably so. But it's the ecosystem that sports have cultivated.

Price wasn't fired for this rant. He was fired because he was 279-387 as the Reds' manager in five seasons. But the optics of Price didn't make things any better, and at the end of the day, we'll always have 77 beautiful F-bombs to remember him by.