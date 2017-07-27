Bryce Harper blamed his pregame music following his latest ejection
Harper got tossed Wednesday night after getting into it with an umpire
During the Washington Nationals' victory over the Brewers (WAS 8, MIL 5) on Wednesday night, MVP candidate Bryce Harper was ejected for arguing balls and strikes. He did not like a called strike, went on to strike out swinging later in the at-bat, then went off on the home plate umpire. Harper got his money's worth.
Here's video of the ejection:
After the game, Harper (jokingly?) blamed his meltdown on his pregame music, which gets him a little too fired up. Here's what Harper told ESPN's Eddie Matz following the game:
"I think I need to change my playlist, because I get a little fired up," said Harper, who was tossed for arguing with plate umpire Chris Segal in the eighth inning of the Nationals' 8-5 comeback win. "'5AM' really got me fired up, by Logic. I called my brother and was like, 'Man, I'm so fired up to play today.' I guess it got me a little too fired up. I guess I need to mix in some Temptations and some of those jazz bands to calm me down a little bit."
Wednesday's ejection notwithstanding, if I were Harper, I wouldn't change anything. The guy is hitting .334/.437/.628 with 25 home runs this season. He's hitting .409/.505/.753 with seven homers in his past 24 games. Whatever he's listening to before games, it's working.
