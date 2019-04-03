Bryce Harper celebrated another mammoth homer with a bat flip -- was it a premeditated way to show up the Nationals?
Danny Kanell and Raja Bell fall on different sides of the debate surrounding Harper's emphatic flip
Bryce Harper didn't just make a statement with his performance at the plate during his return to Washington on Tuesday night.
The former Nationals slugger also sent his old fans into a tizzy with perhaps his most emphatic bat flip to date on a second-deck eighth-inning homer to put the Philadelphia Phillies up 8-2. While some have reasonably suggested that Harper can do "whatever" he wants if he's hitting homers that far, others aren't so sure about the All-Star outfielder's showmanship.
On Wednesday's "Off The Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell debated the bat flip heard around baseball. Kanell thinks the stunt was entirely premeditated in the sense that Harper wanted to show up the Nats if the opportunity presented itself, suggesting the eighth-inning toss of the bat was not the best look for the new Phillies star. Bell, meanwhile, couldn't have loved the flip any more.
In addition to breaking down Harper's big night in D.C., the duo speculates whether there will be any repercussions for the flip in Wednesday's series finale between the Nats and Phils.
Listen to the full episode and subscribe on Spotify, Stitcher or iTunes.
