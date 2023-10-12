Phillies star Bryce Harper was burned by a calculated risk in Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves, resulting in him being thrown out at first base as part of an incredible double play for the contest's final out. Harper did the burning in Game 3 (live updates here) on Wednesday, homering twice.

Almost as notably, Harper appeared to settle a score with Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia. Arcia had repeatedly quipped "ha-ha, atta-boy, Harper!" in front of reporters in Atlanta's clubhouse after Game 2, according to FOX Sports' Jake Mintz.

"(My teammates) just kind of told me," Harper said when asked how he heard about Arcia's comments. "And they looked at me, and they were like, 'what are you going to do?'"

Harper's first home run came against Braves starter Bryce Elder in the third inning. Elder, who had struck out Harper in the first inning with an elevated fastball, erred by hanging a slider. Harper hit it a long way to right field, scoring three to give the Phillies a 4-1 advantage. Take a look:

As you can see, Harper stared down Arcia as he rounded second base. (He also made a slashing gesture as he crossed the plate.) He did the same later, during the bottom of the fifth, when he launched his second home run of the night on a hanging sweeper from reliever Brad Hand. Here's the video:

"Yeah, I stared right at him," Harper said after the game when asked whether he intended to stare down Arcia. During an on-field interview with the TBS broadcast, he added: "It's just a game. It's fun. Everybody played a really good game. That's what it's all about."

Arcia, for what it's worth, was not happy his "ha-ha, atta-boy, Harper!" quips made it out of the clubhouse. "He wasn't supposed to hear it, that's why we were saying it in the clubhouse," Arcia told NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Sorry, but that doesn't pass the common sense test. When the clubhouse opens to the media after the game and you say something like that in front of reporters, it's fair game. Arcia's a veteran, he knows the rules. He knew exactly what he was doing after Game 2 and it came back to bite him and the Braves in Game 3.

Harper, along with some other Phillies, had wore Colorado Buffaloes football gear to the game -- perhaps in reference to coach Deion Sanders' "it's personal" declaration from earlier this season.

Harper entered Game 3 with three hits in six at-bats and three walks through the first two contests. Including the Phillies' Wild Card Series against the Miami Marlins, he had hit .333/.529/.583 with five walks and four strikeouts in his first 17 trips to the plate this October.

Harper for his career had batted .278/.375/.603 with 12 home runs and 24 RBI in 40 playoff contests. Those marks are similar to his career regular season slash line of .281/.391/.521 (143 OPS+) with 306 home runs and 889 RBI.