Bryce Harper gets Yankees sales pitch from Aaron Judge: 'Wherever he wants to play -- we'll make it work'

We're into February, and Bryce Harper has yet to find a new home. The megastar free agent is still shopping around for a contract to his liking, and there are plenty of players who are hoping to share a clubhouse with Harper in 2019.

One of those players is Aaron Judge of the Yankees. Judge plays right field -- the same position where Harper has lined up in the majority of his career. However, Judge is apparently willing to make some concessions if the Yankees decide to make a late run at Harper and get him in pinstripes.

"Anytime you can add an MVP to a team, it's going to make them better," Judge told TMZ Sports this week. "...Wherever he wants to play -- we'll make it work."

The Yankees enter spring training with an already crowded outfield featuring Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Brett Gardner, Jacoby Ellsbury and Aaron Hicks. But if the Yankees' front office decides to spend more this offseason, the team could get behind Judge's philosophy and find a way to make it work with Harper in the Bronx.

The Yankees made it to last year's ALDS, losing to the eventual World Series champion Red Sox. They're heading into the 2019 campaign with high expectations -- ones that would grow exponentially with the unlikely addition of Harper.