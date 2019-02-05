Bryce Harper gets Yankees sales pitch from Aaron Judge: 'Wherever he wants to play -- we'll make it work'
A Harper/Judge/Stanton outfield in the Bronx?
We're into February, and Bryce Harper has yet to find a new home. The megastar free agent is still shopping around for a contract to his liking, and there are plenty of players who are hoping to share a clubhouse with Harper in 2019.
One of those players is Aaron Judge of the Yankees. Judge plays right field -- the same position where Harper has lined up in the majority of his career. However, Judge is apparently willing to make some concessions if the Yankees decide to make a late run at Harper and get him in pinstripes.
"Anytime you can add an MVP to a team, it's going to make them better," Judge told TMZ Sports this week. "...Wherever he wants to play -- we'll make it work."
The Yankees enter spring training with an already crowded outfield featuring Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Brett Gardner, Jacoby Ellsbury and Aaron Hicks. But if the Yankees' front office decides to spend more this offseason, the team could get behind Judge's philosophy and find a way to make it work with Harper in the Bronx.
The Yankees made it to last year's ALDS, losing to the eventual World Series champion Red Sox. They're heading into the 2019 campaign with high expectations -- ones that would grow exponentially with the unlikely addition of Harper.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Woman died after hit by foul ball in '18
Linda Goldbloom died of 'acute intracranial hemorrhage due to history of blunt force traum...
-
Cubs respond to Ricketts' emails
Tom Ricketts, chairman of the Cubs, says his father's email exchanges were not reflective of...
-
Which teams most need Machado or Harper?
Machado or Harper can change a division race or postseason outlook all by themselves
-
MLB rumors: Phils check in on Realmuto
Here is the latest MLB gossip as we limp toward spring training
-
Ozzie Guillen wants to manage again
Guillen last managed the Marlins in 2012
-
MLB rumors: Eight teams in on Harper
Here's the latest hot stove buzz