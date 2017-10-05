Bryce Harper honoring Las Vegas shooting victims with custom cleats for MLB playoffs
Harper was born and raised in Vegas and is still thinking of his hometown
Bryce Harper is arguably the most famous athlete to hail from Las Vegas, so the Nationals slugger is making sure that his hometown knows he's thinking of them in wake of the horrific mass shooting that left 58 victims dead this week.
Harper was one of many athletes that took to Twitter to grieve and share prayers in the aftermath of the tragedy, but he's also going a step further. As Harper gets ready to square off against the Cubs in the NLDS, the outfielder will be wearing a pair of custom cleats designed to honor those affected by the shooting.
The cleats feature the words "Pray For Las Vegas" alongside the city's famous neon sign on one side, then the skyline and hearts on the other. Harper also took batting practice on Thursday while wearing a sweatshirt that read "#VegasStrong."
It's a somewhat small gesture in the grand scheme of things, but it's clear Harper's thoughts are still with his hometown. He talked about the incident with the media on Thursday afternoon.
"It's been pretty surreal. Just talking to friends, talking to family that were definitely at the concert, and seeing things that have happened and transpired from that," Harper said, via the Washington Post. "It just goes to show how strong our community is in Vegas and how much of a small-knit community it can be."
