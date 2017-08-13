Bryce Harper injury: Boras asks MLB to ensure player safety by keeping bases dry

Nationals outfielder and 2017 NL MVP candidate Bryce Harper is on the disabled list after suffering a hyperextended knee on Saturday. While it's not certain how long he'll be out, Harper fortunately didn't suffer any torn ligaments. Here's the play in question:

As you can see, Harper suffered the injury when his foot slid off the bag. On that point, Harper's agent Scott Boras has some thoughts. Via ESPN's Jerry Crasnick, here's what Boras had to say:

"I don't know what technology we apply or the studies that have been done on the composition of having a wet base. That's certainly something we need to look into. This injury was directly related to inclement weather and a player putting his cleat on the bag and it slipping across because the surface was slick. "In the NBA, when a player hits the floor and there's perspiration on the floor, they clean it up immediately so the surface isn't slick. In baseball, we have no one cleaning the bags between innings during inclement weather. Is there observation as the game goes where they would stop and make sure the bag is dry? We don't do that. We don't take measures like that for player safety that could easily be accomplished by the grounds crew and the umpires' observations.''

People are going to react a certain way because it's Boras talking about Harper, and those are two divisive baseball figures. However, Boras isn't calling for any sort of radical change. He's merely saying that maybe we should towel off the bags when it's drizzling or what have you. Seems like a simple measure that may help keep players healthy, even if this sort of thing is a relatively rare occurrence.