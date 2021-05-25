The Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday placed slugging outfielder Bryce Harper on the 10-day injured list with a left forearm contusion. The move is retroactive to May 23, and he will be eligible to be activated June 2. To take Harper's place on the active roster, the club has recalled outfielder Roman Quinn from Triple-A.

Harper, 28, has been out of the team's lineup for their last two games on Sunday and Monday. Through 38 games, Harper has a slash line of .274/.395/.489 (145 OPS+) with 13 home runs. Phillies manager Joe Girardi had previously denied that Harper's absence was related to any injuries.

Harper's recent miserable stretch at the plate -- 0 for 16 with 10 strikeouts over his past four games -- had fueled speculation that he was dealing with some kind of ailment. Girardi told reporters Tuesday, including The Athletic's Matt Gelb, that he withheld the information regarding Harper's health over the last few days because he believed it was a competitive advantage.

Entering Tuesday, the Phillies (23-25) have gone 3-7 in their last 10 games and are one and a half games behind the first-place New York Mets in the National League East. The club will continue a four-game series against the Miami Marlins Tuesday night (GameTracker) at Marlins Park. The Phillies are also without catcher J.T. Realmuto, infielder/outfielder Scott Kingery, shortstop Didi Gregorius, left-hander Matt Moore, who are all currently on the IL.