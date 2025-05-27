Philadelphia Phillies star slugger Bryce Harper exited his team's Tuesday night game against the Atlanta Braves (ATL-PHI GameTracker) after being hit on the right elbow in the first inning by a 95.3 mph fastball from Spencer Strider.

Harper, who was hit on the same elbow that he had surgically repaired two years ago, has a right elbow contusion, the club announced. X-rays were negative.

Here's a look:

Harper after leaving was replaced at first base by Edmundo Sosa. In the second inning, Sosa manned third base, while Alec Bohm shifted from third to Harper's vacated position at first base.

Harper, in his age-32 season, is batting .267/.375/.450 with eight home runs in 33 games. While he's not putting up his customary power numbers, Harper does rank second among Phillies qualifiers this season in on-base percentage. As such, he's an essential part of their lineup.

The Phillies entered Tuesday night's contest with an MLB-best record of 34-19 and a 1 ½-game lead over the New York Mets in the National League East.