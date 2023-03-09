Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper, who underwent Tommy John surgery last November, met with the media on Thursday morning. While Harper was unable to provide an update on his return timetable prior to taking his physical, he did confirm that he's been taking so-called "dry swings" and he conceded that he remains unsure if he'll be able to play the outfield this year -- something he hasn't done since injuring his elbow the middle of last April.

"It could be after. It could be before," Harper told John Clark, among others, about possibly returning to the Phillies lineup at the All-Star Break. "We're not going to rush it. We're gonna be smart about it. We are thankful for the DH."

Do note that when Harper first had the surgery, it was estimated that he could return to the lineup as the DH around the All-Star Break before later shifting to the outfield as the season burned down. Again, it's unclear if that remains the plan, or if the Phillies will have to change course.

Harper did not appear in a game at a defensive position after April 16. He later missed two months with a broken thumb, an injury he suffered after being hit by a pitch from San Diego Padres southpaw Blake Snell. Harper nevertheless batted .286/.364/.514 (145 OPS+) with 18 home runs in 99 games. He was present throughout the Phillies' run to the World Series, too. In 17 postseason contests, he posted a 1.160 OPS with six home runs and 13 runs batted in.

Until Harper returns, the Phillies are expected to employ an outfield featuring some combination of Kyle Schwarber, Brandon Marsh, Nick Castellanos, and Darick Hall. The Phillies could rotate regulars through the DH spot as a means of giving them a half-day off and could use the position to get key reserves, like Josh Harrison and Edmundo Sosa, additional plate appearances.