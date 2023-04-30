The Philadelphia Phillies may get their best hitter back way sooner than expected. In a stunning development, Bryce Harper could be activated Tuesday as long as his surgically repaired elbow is cleared by Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Monday, reports The Athletic. Harper will see Dr. ElAttrache at his Los Angeles office while the Phillies are in town to face the Dodgers.

Dr. ElAttrache performed Harper's Tommy John surgery on Nov. 23 and the typical rehab timetable for position players is 9-12 months, putting him on track to return sometime around the All-Star break. Instead, Harper could return in less than six months, an unheard of recovery from such a major procedure. His rehab work has gone exceptionally well and he keeps meeting the necessary benchmarks.

"Amazing. He's absolutely amazing," Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski told The Athletic about Harper's recovery. "He's a great athlete. He works hard. He's focused. He wants to get back. I mean, it's amazing what he's accomplished. We have that next step (with Dr. ElAttrache clearing him), but the progress he's made is phenomenal."

The Phillies are bringing Harper back as a hitter only, allowing such a quick return. The elbow injury prevented him from playing the field after April 16 last season. Harper is unable to throw but he can hit, similar to Shohei Ohtani returning from his Tommy John surgery as a DH only in 2019. Ohtani resumed pitching in 2020. Harper may perhaps be able to play the field later this year.

Harper has been hitting against high velocity and breaking balls off a pitching machine in the batting cage this month, though activating him Tuesday means he will not play in any minor-league rehab games. The Phillies begin their series with the Dodgers on Monday but will not activate Harper that night, even if he is cleared by Dr. ElAttrache. Tuesday is the earliest he'll be in the lineup.

Philadelphia has primarily used Kyle Schwarber at DH during Harper's absence and they've received good production from the position (.262/.342/.467), though obviously Harper is a difference-making bat who makes any lineup better. The Phillies enter play Sunday averaging 4.39 runs per game, which places them 18th among the 30 teams.

Harper, 30, hit .286/.364/.514 with 18 home runs in 99 games around the elbow injury and a broken thumb last season. He authored a .349/.414/.746 line with six homers in 17 postseason games as well.

Sunday night the Phillies wrap up their World Series rematch with the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Philadelphia is 15-13 and riding a four-game winning streak.