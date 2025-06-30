Phillies star first baseman Bryce Harper will return to the Philadelphia lineup Monday night, when the team opens a three-game home series with the Padres. Harper has been activated off the injured list after missing 22 games with inflammation in his right wrist. He faced live pitching but did not go out on a minor-league rehab assignment.

"If you had told me three weeks ago [I'd be] where I am now, I would have said you're kind of crazy," Harper said on Friday. "So I'm very happy with where I am. I'm way farther ahead than I felt like I would be. Definitely way healthier than I was a couple weeks ago."

Prior to being placed on the IL, the 32-year-old Harper hit .258/.368/.446 (123 OPS+) with nine home runs and 34 runs batted in over the course of his first 57 games this season. His contributions had been worth an estimated 1.4 Wins Above Replacement, according to the estimates housed at Baseball Reference.

With Harper sidelined, the Phillies by and large turned first base over to rookie Otto Kemp. Thus far, Kemp has hit .246/.325/.348 (86 OPS+) with a home run and a stolen base in 20 games. Philadelphia went 12-10 during Harper's absence and went from 1 ½ games behind the New York Mets in the NL East to 1 ½ games up.

Utility man Buddy Kennedy, who is 0 for 7 in the big league this season, was designated for assignment to open a roster spot for Harper. Kemp has experience at first base, second base, third base, and both corner outfield positions. He will take over Kennedy's role as the righty hitting utility guy.

The Phillies enter Monday with a 49-35 record on the year. Philadelphia has played .500 ball in June (13-13) to date, but has nevertheless moved into first place because of the New York Mets' recent struggles.