Bryce Harper is now very into collage photos on Instagram and we don’t have much to say

Hard-hitting sports journalism, right here, folks.

If you follow Bryce Harper on Instagram, you may have noticed that he’s posting a lot lately. Like, 9-posts-a-day a lot. Like, he’s all your feed is now, there are no more photos of your friends and family, just Bryce Harper. But its all very zoomed in.

Or maybe you haven’t noticed -- but you have wondered why you get the occasional glimpse of a very zoomed in hand or beard.

Bryce Harper is doing nine photos at once in Instagram, so he accidentally Arthur memed himself. pic.twitter.com/eDzks8cl6S — Jesse Spector has amazing tweets like... (@jessespector) November 19, 2017

Here’s what’s going on: Harper is posting photos of his life, but so that they’re split up into nine sections. It’s kind of cool in the long run, or on his profile page, but from the standpoint of a follower, your timeline just looks like this:

A post shared by Bryce Harper (@bharper3407) on Nov 17, 2017 at 2:19pm PST

You get the drift. What you end up with is something like this (though there is another row to this one that doesn’t fit in a screenshot):

Or this:

If you want to see what they look like in total, you can go here.

It’s hard to know why Harper has suddenly decided to do this. Maybe he read about it on Pinterest. Maybe he’s spelling out a secret message in the posts? (‘I have signed an extension with Washington’ may be worth the clutter.) [ed. note - “That last sentence is not a real quote. If that wasn’t obvious. Do not cite us as a source in a repurposed story about Harp and the Nationals. :)”]