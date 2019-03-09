Bryce Harper makes spring debut and uses 'Fresh Prince' theme as walk-up song
Harper is trying to gain favor in Philly behind Will Smith's classic jam
Bryce Harper made his exhibition-season debut with the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, more than a week after signing a 13-year deal worth $330 million. It was an uneventful occasion.
Harper served as the club's designated hitter and took two trips to the plate, walking both times. He scored once, on a Rhys Hoskins home run. Harper was eventually pinch-ran for by prospect Adam Haseley.
Perhaps the most notable aspect of Harper's day was that he used the "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" theme music as his walk-up song. Observe:
Look at his kingdom. He's finally here.
Ignoring that the song is about leaving Philadelphia and is perhaps a questionable selection on those grounds, here's hoping that Harper can help spur the public reemergence of the eternally fine and dandy DJ Jazzy Jeff.
