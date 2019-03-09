Bryce Harper makes spring debut and uses 'Fresh Prince' theme as walk-up song

Harper is trying to gain favor in Philly behind Will Smith's classic jam

Bryce Harper made his exhibition-season debut with the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, more than a week after signing a 13-year deal worth $330 million. It was an uneventful occasion.

Harper served as the club's designated hitter and took two trips to the plate, walking both times. He scored once, on a Rhys Hoskins home run. Harper was eventually pinch-ran for by prospect Adam Haseley.

Perhaps the most notable aspect of Harper's day was that he used the "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" theme music as his walk-up song. Observe:

Look at his kingdom. He's finally here.

Ignoring that the song is about leaving Philadelphia and is perhaps a questionable selection on those grounds, here's hoping that Harper can help spur the public reemergence of the eternally fine and dandy DJ Jazzy Jeff.

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

