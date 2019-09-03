Bryce Harper, Ohio State fan, throws an 'O-H' to young Notre Dame supporter following home run

MLB players can have very intimate interactions with young fans based on their proximity to the field of play. That was certainly on display when Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper hit a home run and against the Reds on Monday. After launching the dinger, Harper spotted a young Notre Dame fan and made the Ohio State "O-H" sign with his hands after crossing home plate.

.@bryceharper3 throws up "O-H" at a young fan, promptly makes a new friend. pic.twitter.com/AyC2p1lbGB — Subscribe to Cut4 on YouTube!!!! (@Cut4) September 2, 2019

Harper is an avid Ohio State fan as his wife, Kayla, played soccer at the school. The Nationals superstar and the young fan he taunted both have reason to be happy, as Ohio State and Notre Dame came away with victories to kick off the college football season over the weekend -- the Buckeyes topped Florida Atlantic, 45-21, while the Fighting Irish defeated Louisville, 35-17.

The Phillies slugger added on to his team's lead in the eighth inning when he launched the two-run home run off Reds reliever Wandy Peralta. Harper's big home run extended Philadelphia's lead to 6-1 and teammate Rhys Hoskins followed up Harper's at-bat with a solo home run of his own.

When it was all said and done, the Phillies came away with a 7-1 win in the series opener against the Reds. It was Philadelphia's second consecutive win after beating the New York Mets on Sunday evening.

The Phillies currently sit 2.5 games behind the Chicago Cubs for the second Wild Card spot in the National League.