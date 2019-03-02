Bryce Harper press conference: How to watch Harper's Phillies introduction on CBS Sports HQ

After months of speculation, Bryce Harper has finally signed with the Philadelphia Phillies, to the tune of 13 years and $330 million. It's the most total money for a contract in MLB history.

A six-time All-Star, 2012 National League Rookie of the Year and 2015 NL MVP, Harper has combined to slash .279/.388/.512 over 927 games in his major league career. CBS Sports ranked Harper as the No. 1 available free agent this winter.

Harper will wear No. 3 for the Phillies. Harper wore No. 34 with the Nationals, but the Phillies are considering the idea of retiring No. 34 for Roy Halladay's induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum this July.

Harper, along with his agent, Scott Boras, Phillies owner John Middleton and general manager Matt Klentak will all be in attendance at the press conference.

Here's what you need to know to watch Harper's official introduction on Saturday:

Date: Saturday, March 2

Time: 2 p.m. ET

