Bryce Harper press conference: How to watch Harper's Phillies introduction on CBS Sports HQ
Everything you need to know to tune in for Harper's official introduction
After months of speculation, Bryce Harper has finally signed with the Philadelphia Phillies, to the tune of 13 years and $330 million. It's the most total money for a contract in MLB history.
A six-time All-Star, 2012 National League Rookie of the Year and 2015 NL MVP, Harper has combined to slash .279/.388/.512 over 927 games in his major league career. CBS Sports ranked Harper as the No. 1 available free agent this winter.
Harper will wear No. 3 for the Phillies. Harper wore No. 34 with the Nationals, but the Phillies are considering the idea of retiring No. 34 for Roy Halladay's induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum this July.
Harper, along with his agent, Scott Boras, Phillies owner John Middleton and general manager Matt Klentak will all be in attendance at the press conference.
Here's what you need to know to watch Harper's official introduction on Saturday:
How to watch
Date: Saturday, March 2
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Stream: CBS Sports HQ
CBS Sports HQ is available on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for key connected TV devices including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Roku, the CBS Sports mobile app for iOS and Android, CBSN and the CBS All Access subscription service.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Pujols campaign fights human trafficking
Pujols and his wife Deidre received an award from the United Nations for their efforts
-
Bryce Harper signs with Phillies
The superstar slugger has joined the Phillies on a massive long-term deal
-
Mike Trout not ready to talk extension
Trout is two years away from becoming a free agent and the Angels may only have one winter...
-
Details of Bryce Harper's mammoth deal
Harper can earn up to $10.4 million in bonuses across the 13-year contract
-
Cabrera thinks he'll retire a Tiger
Cabrera is coming off of a ruptured left bicep last season
-
Injuries already mounting for the Braves
Mike Foltynewicz, Kevin Gausman, Mike Soroka, Luiz Gohara, and A.J. Minter are all nursing...