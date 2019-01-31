Bryce Harper rumors: Four long-shot teams who might still be monitoring the free agent's market

For years, the baseball world has had its collective eyes on the Bryce Harper free agency spree and, boy, has it been almost the polar opposite of what many believed it would be. It wasn't long ago that the number 500 million was bandied about. Surely the Yankees -- Harper's childhood favorite team and long a huge spender -- would be involved. The Cubs? Yep, especially since they have Harper's hometown buddy Kris Bryant. The Dodgers and probably Red Sox, why not? The big boys would all surely be in play.

Instead, about the only thing that's come to fruition is the Nationals aren't going to go quietly. Here's a look at the market right now...

Bryce Harper has four active suitors as February nears, source confirms: #Nationals, #Phillies, #WhiteSox, and now #Padres. At least one other team remains involved on periphery, but overwhelming likelihood is he will sign with one of those four clubs. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) January 31, 2019

Three years ago, everyone had this happening, right? In the parlance of White Sox legend Hawk Harrelson, mercy!

The Padres thing is, of course, new to us. The news broke Thursday that a meeting would take place, via Ken Rosenthal. The San Diego Union Tribune reports that this meeting is more "extended due diligence" and the team is more interested in Manny Machado, but it's still noteworthy that the small-market Padres are seemingly more involved than the mega-market teams.

On that front, let's peer back at Morosi's report. "At least one other team remains involved on the periphery."

Who, pray tell, might that be?

We know it's not the four teams already mentioned, so that leaves 26. The following teams aren't really trying to win this season, so we can cross them off: Blue Jays, Orioles, Tigers, Royals, Mariners, Rangers, Marlins, Pirates (yes, Pirates, you ain't fooling me), Diamondbacks.

We're left with the Yankees, Red Sox, Rays, Indians, Twins, Astros, Athletics, Angels, Mets, Braves, Brewers, Cubs, Cardinals, Reds, Dodgers and Rockies -- again, that's in addition to the Padres, Nationals, White Sox and Phillies.

We've heard public denials of interest from several teams and several more just don't make sense. So here are the teams I believe could possibly be "on the periphery" of the Harper sweepstakes:

Cubs

They've told us until they are blue in the face they aren't gonna spend big this offseason, but the possibility remains that they attach salary to some cheap players in a trade to free money up. They won't be 100 percent out until Harper signs elsewhere.

Dodgers

They appear dead set against topping the luxury tax and the A.J. Pollock signing gets them closer to that and further away from Harper being a need. BUT ... the Dodgers have been to the playoffs six straight seasons, the NLCS three straight seasons and the World Series two straight years. They have zero rings in this window. With a team that has deep pockets and this recent history, never take the "(eff) you" offseason off the table.

Consider the Cubs and Dodgers my "1. and 1a." picks with everyone else far behind. Two more to watch ...

Cardinals

Dexter Fowler would be an expensive bench player, but the Cardinals already traded for one year of Paul Goldschmidt, so why not keep going all out?

Braves

They brought back Nick Markakis, so I'm sure they are out. But they could absolutely spend the money and the rest of the division looks strong. It would be malpractice to not monitor the Harper situation.

Make no mistake, this isn't a "mystery team" scenario (like we saw with Manny Machado). The report is worded as such that it's a team sitting there monitoring if the market completely falls apart. Given that we know the Nationals offered 10 years and $300 million and very likely increased that offer, this whole discussion is probably moot. On the chance the Nats pulled that offer and everything else falls apart, though, it's worth our time here to discuss.