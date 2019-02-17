Bryce Harper rumors: Phillies the favorites as superstar free agent gets closer to a deal
Harper's market has finally 'intensified'
Free-agent outfielder Bryce Harper could be closing in on an agreement with his new team. Yesterday on CBS Sports HQ, MLB insider Jim Bowden said he heard talks between Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies were intensifying -- and that a deal could soon be wrapped up.
"I keep hearing there's a lot of momentum and traction with him going and signing with the Philadelphia Phillies. He could be rounding third and heading to home shortly," Bowden said.
On Sunday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network echoed Bowden's sentiments, saying "things are heating up with Harper."
Harper, 26, entered the offseason considered either the best or second-best player available, behind free-agent shortstop Manny Machado. For his career, he's hit .279/.388/.512 (139 OPS+) with 184 home runs and 75 stolen bases. Although he hit for a disappointing .249 average last season, he still reached base 39 percent of the time, resulting in a 133 OPS+.
The Phillies have had an active winter, adding J.T. Realmuto and Jean Segura through trades and Andrew McCutchen and David Robertson in free agency. Harper would help push them closer to the top of the National League East, a position they haven't held since 2011.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Boone: Judge could lead off for Yankees
Judge has primarily hit second during his career
-
Rumors: Harper to PHI gaining traction?
Here's the latest MLB gossip as pitchers and catchers head to Florida and Arizona
-
Tebow: Turning down AAF was 'easy'
'Coach Spurrier keeps calling'
-
Henderson's Raiders plan nixed by A's
The Hall of Fame outfielder was a baseball and football star at Oakland Tech
-
Sabathia's case for the Hall of Fame
Sabathia has one season left to polish his Hall of Fame resume
-
Cardinals veteran: Strike may be coming
Frustration over the slowed-down free agent market continues to mount