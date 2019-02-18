Bryce Harper rumors: Phillies the favorites as superstar free agent gets closes in on a deal

Free-agent outfielder Bryce Harper could be closing in on an deal with a new team. Saturday on CBS Sports HQ, MLB insider Jim Bowden said he heard talks between Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies were intensifying -- and that an agreement could soon be wrapped up.

"I keep hearing there's a lot of momentum and traction with him going and signing with the Philadelphia Phillies. He could be rounding third and heading to home shortly," Bowden said.

On Sunday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network echoed Bowden's sentiments, saying "things are heating up with Harper."

Things are heating up with Harper. Intensified is the word I heard. Phillies are the favorite, but word remains that nothing’s done yet. Will be a long-term deal. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 17, 2019

Heyman also noted that other contenders for Harper, like the Nationals, Padres and others, haven't been told they are out of the running for the outfielder.

Harper talks with Phillies appear to be intensifying, but no word anything’s done and to this point it seems other interested teams haven’t been told they are out. That includes Padres, Nats, Giants, Chisox, multiple mystery teams. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 17, 2019

Harper, 26, entered the offseason considered either the best or second-best player available, behind free-agent shortstop Manny Machado. For his career, he's hit .279/.388/.512 (139 OPS+) with 184 home runs and 75 stolen bases. Although he hit for a disappointing .249 average last season, he still reached base 39 percent of the time, resulting in a 133 OPS+.

The Phillies have had an active winter, adding J.T. Realmuto and Jean Segura through trades and Andrew McCutchen and David Robertson in free agency. Harper would help push them closer to the top of the National League East, a position they haven't held since 2011.