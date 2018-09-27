Bryce Harper shows up hours early to possibly final Nationals home game, rain ruins chance at drama

Harper was set to bat one more time before Mother Nature intervened

Impending free-agent Bryce Harper may have played his final home game with the Washington Nationals on Wednesday.

Unfortunately for Harper, Nationals fans, and romantics alike, it did not end as anticipated.

Harper, who suited up more than three hours before first pitch, did not get to have a special moment. He didn't even get one final big potential send-off. Instead Harper was set to begin the following half-inning in the on-deck circle when it began raining. The Nationals and Miami Marlins, neither with anything to gain by waiting it out, then agreed to call the contest early.

And that was that. Afterward, Harper delivered a solid quip about his next contract:

If Harper is to leave the Nationals, his final home game in D.C. will have seen him go 0 for 4 with two strikeouts and five batters left on base.

On the bright side for D.C. fans, the Nationals did win -- and won in a blowout thanks in no small part to Victor Robles, who drove in five runs on four hits. Barring an Adam Eaton trade, Robles is expected to replace Harper in the Nats outfield come next spring. 

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories