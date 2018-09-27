Bryce Harper shows up hours early to possibly final Nationals home game, rain ruins chance at drama

Impending free-agent Bryce Harper may have played his final home game with the Washington Nationals on Wednesday.

Unfortunately for Harper, Nationals fans, and romantics alike, it did not end as anticipated.

Bryce Harper is in full uniform 3.5 hours before the game. Said he wanted to get here early and enjoy putting on the white jersey for what might be the last time. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) September 26, 2018

Harper, who suited up more than three hours before first pitch, did not get to have a special moment. He didn't even get one final big potential send-off. Instead Harper was set to begin the following half-inning in the on-deck circle when it began raining. The Nationals and Miami Marlins, neither with anything to gain by waiting it out, then agreed to call the contest early.

And that was that. Afterward, Harper delivered a solid quip about his next contract:

Highlights from Harper’s media session:

1. He felt like he was able to treat today like any other day

2. He’s sick of rain

3. He saw the “8 more years for 34” sign. Reaction: “I think eight years is a little short.” — Mark Zuckerman (@MarkZuckerman) September 27, 2018

If Harper is to leave the Nationals, his final home game in D.C. will have seen him go 0 for 4 with two strikeouts and five batters left on base.

On the bright side for D.C. fans, the Nationals did win -- and won in a blowout thanks in no small part to Victor Robles, who drove in five runs on four hits. Barring an Adam Eaton trade, Robles is expected to replace Harper in the Nats outfield come next spring.