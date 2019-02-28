Bryce Harper signs with Phillies: Here's how Philly's lineup could look after adding the superstar slugger
The Phillies were banking on landing a superstar this offseason, and they got their wish
Throughout all of the Manny Machado and Bryce Harper talks, no team seemed to come up more this winter than the Phillies. They already went out and traded for J.T. Realmuto and signed Andrew McCutchen this offseason, but with how public negotiations got, it felt like if they missed out on Harper and Machado, to some degree this offseason would be a failure.
Luckily for the Phillies (and their fans), that possibility is now out the window. Harper will be a Phillie in 2019 (and for 12 years after that), and also luckily for the Phillies (and their fans and, to be frank, baseball fans in general), their actual lineup is beginning to take shape. It's insane that spring training began without Harper in a camp, but better late than never.
Here's a look at what the 2019 Phillies will be fielding (and a projected batting order that's one of about a million combinations), along with their home runs and slash lines in 2018.
- 2B Cesar Hernandez (15 HR, .253/.356/.362)
- SS Jean Segura (10 HR, .304/.341/.415)
- RF Bryce Harper (34 HR, .249/.393/.496)
- 1B Rhys Hoskins (34 HR, .246/.354/.496)
- C J.T. Realmuto (21 HR, .277/.340/.484)
- LF Andrew McCutchen (20 HR, .255/.368/.424)
- CF Odubel Herrera (22 HR, .255/.310/.420)
- 3B Maikel Franco (22 HR, .270/.314/.467)
- Pitcher's spot
For reference, here's what the 2018 Phillies had on the field (an asterisk denotes a new player at that position):
- Second base: Hernandez
- Left field: Hoskins
- Right field: Nick Williams (17 HR, .256/.324/.425)*
- First base: Carlos Santana (24 HR, .229/.352/.414)*
- Center field: Herrera
- Shortstop: Scott Kingery (8 HR, .226/.267/.338)*
- Third base: Franco
- Catcher: Jorge Alfaro (10 HR, .262/.324/.407)*
All things told, the Phillies overhauled half of their position players. The message is clear: This isn't the Braves' division just yet. The Phillies markedly upgraded at cacher, shortstop and right field. The question now is how these players will be ordered once the season starts. That's something that will be heavily debated until opening day, but Gabe Kapler has quite a few options with this lineup, which will revolve around Harper.
