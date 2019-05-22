Bryce Harper spites Cubs fans by tossing ball out of Wrigley Field, gets flipped off for his trouble

Harper just keeps endearing himself to Philly fans

It's been a bit of a tough year for Bryce Harper. The Phillies star is slashing .224/.360/.454, his five-game hitting streak has given way to two straight games without a hit, and Cubs fans jeered him in his series in Wrigley Field this week. Harper, however, likes the little things in baseball -- like snubbing Cubs fans who harass him.

In the sixth inning of Tuesday's game, Harper caught a fly ball in right field. Instead of giving a fan in the front rows a souvenir, as is tradition, he instead launched the ball out of Wrigley Field, much to the annoyance of the Cubs faithful.

Being fair to Harper, for as much as Cubs fans -- who likely had dreams of Harper signing with the Cubs during the offseason -- dished it out to him, you have to be able to take it too. The gentlemen flipping him off weren't getting a ball anyway.

Is this punishing the many for the actions of the few? Possibly. But at the end of the day, when you're playing in a visiting ballpark, you have to do something to shake things off and have some fun. In this case, those things involved tossing a ball out of Wrigley Field just because you can. That deserves some respect.

