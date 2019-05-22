Bryce Harper spites Cubs fans by tossing ball out of Wrigley Field, gets flipped off for his trouble

It's been a bit of a tough year for Bryce Harper. The Phillies star is slashing .224/.360/.454, his five-game hitting streak has given way to two straight games without a hit, and Cubs fans jeered him in his series in Wrigley Field this week. Harper, however, likes the little things in baseball -- like snubbing Cubs fans who harass him.

In the sixth inning of Tuesday's game, Harper caught a fly ball in right field. Instead of giving a fan in the front rows a souvenir, as is tradition, he instead launched the ball out of Wrigley Field, much to the annoyance of the Cubs faithful.

After making the final out in right field in the sixth inning, Bryce Harper trolls Cubs fans and LAUNCHED the ball out of Wrigley Field and on to the rooftop. 😂 pic.twitter.com/31Yec16lGe — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) May 22, 2019

Being fair to Harper, for as much as Cubs fans -- who likely had dreams of Harper signing with the Cubs during the offseason -- dished it out to him, you have to be able to take it too. The gentlemen flipping him off weren't getting a ball anyway.

Is this punishing the many for the actions of the few? Possibly. But at the end of the day, when you're playing in a visiting ballpark, you have to do something to shake things off and have some fun. In this case, those things involved tossing a ball out of Wrigley Field just because you can. That deserves some respect.