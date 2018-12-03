Bryce Harper to the Cardinals? Nelly makes his St. Louis pitch to the superstar free agent
It's getting hot (stove) in herre
In this week's edition of "Where in the World is Bryce Harper?" we find the star free agent slugger at a Florida Georgia Line concert in his hometown of Las Vegas. Nelly, a St. Louis rapper and Cardinals fan, was playing with the country duo, and he got a picture with Harper after the show.
Harper's friend/fellow Las Vegas native/Cubs star Kris Bryant was also there.
But what does it all MEAN? According to Nelly, it means that Harper is definitely joining the Cardinals. And Nelly might be taking GM duties, but that's unclear.
"...I'm here with the hottest free agent to be, my man Bryce Harper," Nelly said while bringing an awkward Harper into the frame. "Listen [Cardinal president Bill Dewitt], call me. I got this. I'm doing all the negotiations. He just needs a little convincing man. That's all man." All of this came well Harper was over Nelly's shoulder begging him with eyes to stop.
To Nelly's delight, Harper to the Cardinals could actually work. Dewitt said last month that the team is in a position to offer a mega contract to the likes of Harper or Manny Machado. Perhaps this won't be the last time Nelly and Harper hang out.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospect expert on M's-Mets trade
Jeffrey Paternostro is the lead prospect writer for Baseball Prospectus
-
Mets-M's agree to Cano, Diaz blockbuster
The trade is finally official with seven players and $20 million are changing hands
-
MLB rumors: Corbin expected to sign soon
Here are Monday's hot stove rumors and transactions
-
Bauer jokes about suffering drone injury
He's taking it totally normally by Trevor Bauer standards
-
Roberts signs 4-year extension with LAD
The two sides had been talking about a new contract for weeks
-
Rays have means to add a star
The Rays reportedly want to go after some big names