It seems likely the Philadelphia Phillies will change something about their offense after another early postseason exit, though it's hard to imagine that something will be a Bryce Harper trade.

Still, that hasn't stopped the speculation from swirling.

"I have given my all to Philly from the start," Harper told The Athletic on Saturday, citing his "total commitment" to the team, including no opt outs in his contract. "Now there is trade talk? I made every effort to avoid this. It's all I heard in D.C. (with the Nationals). I hated it. It makes me feel uncomfortable."

President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski shot down the recent Harper trade rumors during an appearance on "Foul Territory" on Thursday, saying it "couldn't be further from the truth."

"This thing's got a life of its own," Dombrowski said. "Now I've been reading that, 'Oh, the Phillies may trade Bryce Harper.' That couldn't be further from the truth. We love him. We think he's a great player. He's a very important part of our team. I've seen him have better years. I look for him to have better years."

Following the club's NLDS exit, Dombrowski said Harper remains an "All-Star caliber player," but added he "didn't have an elite season like he has had in the past, and I guess we only find out if he becomes elite or if he continues to be good." Harper turned 33 earlier this month and is entering what are usually a player's decline years.

Harper said he has not heard from Dombrowski or owner John Middleton since the season ended.

"It's disappointing to hear me being questioned about my contribution to the team," Harper told The Athletic about Dombrowski's comments, noting he played through a wrist injury. "Just really hurt by that notion because I love Philly so much."

Despite that injury, Harper hit .261/.357/.487 with 27 home runs in 32 games this season, which is a tremendous year for most players but also a notch or two south of Harper's usual production. He hit .294/.393/.540 and averaged 33 home runs per 162 games from 2021-24 and received MVP votes in three of those seasons. Harper won the award in 2021.

Even if the Phillies did want to trade Harper, he has full no-trade protection as a 10-and-5 player. That is a player with 10 years in the league, including the last five with the same team. If Harper doesn't want to leave the Phillies, he doesn't have to. There are six years and $144 million remaining on the 13-year, $330 million contract Harper signed in February 2019.

The Phillies are expected to trade or release Nick Castellanos as part of an outfield overhaul. Harper and Trea Turner have long-term contracts and full no-trade protection. Any lineup shakeup will likely involving trading third baseman Alec Bohm, second baseman Bryson Stott, and/or outfielder Brandon Marsh simply because they are the club's most easily movable players.

Philadelphia went 96-66 this season and won their second consecutive NL East title. They were eliminated in four games by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS, however, and they scored no more than three runs in each of the three losses. The Phillies are 3-10 in their last 13 postseason games dating back to 2022.