Bryce Harper wants to be in the 2018 Home Run Derby because of Todd Frazier

Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper hasn't participated in a Home Run Derby since 2013, when he lost in the final round to Yoenis Cespedes, yet he reiterated on Wednesday that he intends to compete next July, when the All-Star Game comes to Washington.

What's more is that Harper has an unexpected source of inspiration for wanting to partake: New York Yankees slugger Todd Frazier. Here's what Harper told ESPN:

"When Frazier did it in Cincinnati, we were all sitting there, fans were going crazy and he was able to do everything possible for his town and his city," Harper said. "To be able to come to D.C. every single year and play here for seven months, eight months out of the year, this is my home."

Harper is, of course, referencing Frazier's victory in the 2015 Derby as a member of the Cincinnati Reds.

If Harper does enter and win next year's Derby, it could represent one of his final big moments as a member of the Nationals. He'll qualify for free agency after the 2018 season, and his eventual contract may threaten the $400 million mark.