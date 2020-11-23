The Philadelphia Phillies just gained another super fan. Right fielder Bryce Harper and his wife Kayla welcomed their first daughter into the world recently. The couple made the announcement via Twitter on Sunday, inviting everyone to get a first look at Brooklyn Elizabeth Harper.

Bryce also shared a sweet photo of him with his wife and daughter along with the announcement. Here's a look at the adorable post:

Kayla posted the same photo with the same caption to her Instagram page.

Bryce broke the news that he was going to be a girl dad back in June. Him and his wife posed with the sonogram, surrounded by pink balloons. The MLB player captioned that post "Girl dad," with heart eyes emoji.

Since the original announcement, the two have been giving updates on their family by posting baby shower photos and other images expressing how excited they were to meet their newest bundle of joy. Bryce and Kayla have another child, a boy named Krew Aaron Harper. He was born on August 22, 2019. Krew is frequently seen cheering his dad on from the stands and no doubt when it's safe to do so, Brooklyn will be right there with her brother.

Harper joined the Phillies in 2019 after taking a then record-breaking $330 million free agent deal. He played with the Washington Nationals from 2012 to 2018 after being selected by the first overall in 2010.