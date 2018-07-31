Bryce Harper won't be traded at deadline, Nationals GM Mike Rizzo says: 'I believe in this team'

Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo is evidently sick of everyone speculating about his team's plans at the trade deadline. That, or he's conducting the best smoke screen in baseball history.

Either way, Rizzo spent Tuesday morning telling the press that he has no intention of trading Bryce Harper -- or potentially any of his other players -- and will instead stay the course with an eye on winning the National league East:

Mike Rizzo just reached out with this message:



"Bryce is not going anywhere. I believe in this team." — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) July 31, 2018

Rizzo just repeated to me what he said to Chelsea janes @chelsea_janes : Bryce Harper is going nowhere. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 31, 2018

The #Nats say they likely will retain all of their relievers as well and go for the NL East title — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 31, 2018

It's worth noting that Jorge Castillo of the Washington Post tweeted earlier Tuesday that the perception from another team was that Rizzo had deals lined up that were squashed at the ownership level. That includes a deal for Harper, who will reach free agency this winter:

At least one team in touch with the Nationals heard the club had deals "lined up" for multiple players, including Bryce Harper, but got the sense ownership pulled the plug late last night. — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) July 31, 2018

The Nationals entered Tuesday 5 1/2 games behind the Philadelphia Phillies. They're also five games back of the Atlanta Braves. SportsLine gives them 25.4 percent odds at reaching the postseason.