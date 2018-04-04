Bryce Harper's amazingly entertaining start includes hecklers, trolling, homers and zero strikeouts

The 2018 Major League Baseball season isn't yet a week old. It's a six-month marathon and drawing conclusions from four- or five-game windows is ignorant to how the sport works. It's annoying that it needs to be said here in the early going, but if we don't say it, we get accused of not knowing it.

*Deep breath* (OK, maybe that was actually a sigh) Anyway ...

Nationals superstar Bryce Harper is off to a ridiculous start to his free agency walk year and it's been pretty damn entertaining along the way.

First up, the bare bones: Through five games, Harper is hitting .400 with a .542 on-base percentage and a laughable 1.200 slugging. We shouldn't do the rate-stat thing being so early, but it's funny to see. Harper's 1.742 OPS is good for a 349 OPS+.

Harper leads the majors with four homers and nine RBI (again, in five games). He even leads the majors with two sac flies, so even when he makes outs they are productive. Most impressive? He's walked seven times without having struck out once.

We've heard plenty of Harper's free agency following this season. He'll only be 26 years old and could afford a full season of health (he's topped 140 games just twice so far), but otherwise he's the kind of talent that will bring in a contract worth over $400 million and maybe even get to the $500 million range. It's a long shot, but possible. Keep in mind, several teams went out of their way to avoid topping the luxury tax figure this past offseason and Harper (along with Manny Machado and Clayton Kershaw) was chief among the reasons it made sense.

Harper entered the season a career .285/.386/.515 hitter, but injuries -- some self-inflicted like crashing into walls -- and inconsistency at times hold down that line. He hit .319/.413/.595 in 111 games last season. He won MVP in 2015 by hitting .330/.460/.649 with 42 homers. He's capable of having seasons similar to those on a semi-regular basis. That's why he's going to be paid like he is.

As noted, the start this year has been greatly entertaining as well.

A polarizing figure, there are still some people who think Harper is overrated. Just listen to this fan with an ill-timed shout in Cincinnati:

I don't know, maybe don't be that guy? Harper's as talented as any player in baseball. The list of teams lining up to throw truckloads of money at him next offseason will be relatively big, given the hefty price tag. We could speculate that list will include the Nationals trying to retain him along with the likes of the Phillies, the Yankees (especially now that we know they don't mind using Giancarlo Stanton to DH or play Aaron Judge in center field), the Dodgers (though they will likely worry more about keeping Kershaw), the Giants and/or the Cubs. Maybe a wild card like the White Sox or Angels enter the mix, too.

The Cubs have often been named as a top landing spot for Harper. His childhood friend Kris Bryant mans third base for the Cubs and the two constantly show up together in pictures (it seems like a troll job, to be clear). Reports have indicated that's where Harper wants to play. We really only bring this up here because of this, from Tuesday night:

The SunTrust Park organist is playing "Go Cubs Go" as Bryce Harper comes to bat. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) April 4, 2018

Braves organist just started playing “Go Cubs Go” as Bryce Harper steps up the plate — Jamal Collier (@JamalCollier) April 4, 2018

Now that is pretty funny. The Braves won the game, too.

Of course, it wasn't Harper's fault the Nats lost. The pitching staff allowed 13 runs while Harper did this:

He had two RBI and was on base twice in four plate appearances.

Again, it's been an amazing start and the additional layers of entertainment that come along with that never hurt.