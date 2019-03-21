Bryce Harper's first home run in a Phillies uniform was a rocket line drive to right field
OK, *first spring training home run
It may not count officially, but we finally saw what it looks like when Bryce Harper goes deep in a Phillies uniform.
Philadelphia's new $330 million man hit his first home run of the spring on Thursday, taking Toronto's Sam Gaviglio yard with a rocket to right field. Harper's dinger came on the first pitch of the at-bat and there wasn't a whole lot of doubt as it came off the bat.
Have a look:
That ball came pretty darn close to striking the Wawa sign in right field, which would have been a dream come true for nearly every Phillies fan in attendance.
Again, it's Spring Training so this homer doesn't really count toward anything meaningful, but it's undoubtedly a welcome sight for the Phils, especially after Harper suffered a worrisome ankle injury on a hit-by-pitch against the Blue Jays one week ago. That ankle appears to be fine.
This is Harper's first season with the Phillies after signing a 13-year, $330 million deal less than a month ago. He'll have to hit plenty more homers -- and ones that count -- in order to live up to that megadeal.
