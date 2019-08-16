Bryce Harper's wife, Kayla, had a great reaction to his game-winning grand slam

The Philadelphia Phillies came away with a come-from-behind 7-5 win over the Chicago Cubs on Thursday in epic fashion.

Outfielder Bryce Harper launched a mammoth walk-off grand slam into the Citizens Bank Park seats and proceeded to sprint around the bases in a very quick manner. Following the viral moment, Harper's wife, Kayla, took to Twitter to say she enjoyed her husband's home run trot.

Never have I ever seen him do this grinch like sprint but it’s a vibe I never knew I needed. https://t.co/kIYo3kcT9r — Kayla Harper (@kayyharper8) August 16, 2019

Harper raced around the bases about as quick as anyone has following a walk-off home run. Needless to say, his wife enjoyed the home run about as much as Phillies fans did.

The Phillies superstar deposited the monster home run off Derek Holland on a 2-2 count in the bottom of the ninth inning. Harper finished the contest with this being his only hit, but it certainly couldn't have come at a better time.

Harper continues to rake at the plate in recent weeks. The Phillies star has hit seven home runs in August after having just 18 entering the month.

Philadelphia swept Chicago to pull within just one game of a Wild Card spot in the National League. If the Phillies end up making the playoffs, this could be a marquee moment that helped make it possible.