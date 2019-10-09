Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard makes bare-handed foul ball catch at Rays ALDS Game 4 win

His best catch of the year?

O.J. Howard may not have had the best weekend for the Buccaneers, but he had one heck of a Tuesday at the Rays' playoff game in St. Petersburg. 

The Bucs tight end had exactly as many catches as a spectator at Tuesday's ALDS Game 4 at Tropicana Field (one) as he did in the Buccaneers loss to the Saints on Sunday. His catch at the baseball game was far superior. 

During the eighth inning of the Rays-Astros game, a ball was smacked down the right field line and pulled foul into the crowd. A rather large gentleman in a field level box reached over to make a play on the foul ball and made a very impressive one-handed snag, one that got the crowd going pretty good. 

That gentleman happened to be Howard, and he was absolutely pumped to make the play and haul in the souvenir.

It's hard to tell whether the crowd went wild because they knew it was one of their city's own sports stars making an unlikely highlight-reel play or whether they were just that impressed by the bare-handed snag. But what we do know is that the broadcasters calling the game for FS1 were initially blissfully unaware that the man making the play is paid quite handsomely to catch sports balls as his day job. 

They were eventually clued in.

As for Howard, he seemed quite proud of his accomplishment, and also a bit relieved that it his attempt on the ball didn't go awry.

Luckily for Howard, his hand lives to see another Sunday. Luckily for the Rays, their team lives to play a do-or-die Game 5 in Houston. 

