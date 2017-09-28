Buck Martinez, who says he was 'knocked out' many times, still opposes Posey Rule

While reporting on catcher concussions, CBS Sports encountered a few stories meriting more than just a mention. This is one of those. You can read our full article about catcher concussions here.

Buck Martinez played in 17 different big-league seasons, catching more than 1,000 games along the way. Afterward, he spent time as a manager before transitioning to broadcasting -- a role he continues to fill for the Toronto Blue Jays. He's perhaps best known for wearing a cap rather than a helmet under his catcher's mask, and for recording an out moments after sustaining a broken leg in a collision at the plate.

Alas, that wasn't Martinez's only memorable dust-up at the dish.

"I was knocked out two or three times in collisions at home plate," he told CBS Sports. "In fact, the first game I ever started -- against the Minnesota Twins -- I had a collision at home plate with Bob Allison, and I tagged him out. I threw the ball to third base, and then I collapsed and I was unconscious. The trainers came out and gave me smelling salts. I stayed in the game, and actually hit my first major-league home run in my next at-bat.

"Another one, in Kansas City, I was hit in the head by Joe Lahoud. It knocked me out as well. The next thing I know, I was sitting in the trainer's room and I still had the baseball in my hand, to prove that he was out."

Martinez that they didn't use the term "concussion" during his playing days, and that he didn't learn about concussions until later on, from the stories of catchers like Matt Walbeck and Mike Matheny. "I'm sure I had several concussions. But it wasn't part of the protocol at that point."

Nonetheless, Martinez's opposition to the Buster Posey Rule hasn't changed. "Not one bit," he said. "I just think they have changed the integrity of the game, because a catcher cannot block the plate. I still don't think catchers really understand the rule. Once you catch the ball, once you've established a lane for the baserunner to slide, you can slide into the baserunner and theoretically block the plate.

"The spirit of the rule was to eliminate the bowling over of catchers with the sole intent of knocking the ball loose, and I agree with that. But I don't think the catchers still understand what they can do to prevent a run from scoring once they've established that path to home plate. You can then take the ball into that path and cut off a baserunner's path because he was given that opportunity to slide, but once you have the ball you can go into the path and tag him out."

You can read our full article about catcher concussions here.