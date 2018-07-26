Bucket saves Cubs fan from serious head injury due to falling scoreboard debris

A Chicago Cubs fan managed to escape serious injury after being struck by falling metal debris at Wrigley Field this week, all thanks to the plastic bucket he was wearing on his head.

The incident happened during Tuesday night's Diamondbacks-Cubs game. As a score tile was being changed on Wrigley's centerfield scoreboard, a pin was dislodged (or dropped by the scoreboard operator) and plummeted to crowd below. That pin struck a 19-year-old fan in the head, requiring him to be transported to a local hospital. While the teenage fan would need a handful of staples to close a wound on his head, the damage could have been much worse had he not been wearing a plastic bucket on his head.

The obvious question here is, "Why was he wearing a plastic bucket on his head?" That remains a great mystery at this point -- though the Chicago Tribune has a theory.

The fan could not be reached, and it wasn't clear why he had a bucket on his head. But it may have stemmed from an extra-inning game in mid-May 2015, when a few Cubs players emptied the bubble gum containers in the dugout and wore them on their heads as "rally caps."

If this theory is correct, it's a great example of how damn weird the world is sometimes. A silly superstition gets made even sillier by the 2015 Cubs and then, years later, a fan mimics the silliness and it ends up potentially saving him from serious injury, possibly even worse.

Good luck wrapping your bucket-less head around that one.

And while this fan is likely thankful to escape the situation with limited damage, hopefully he realizes the leverage he's got against the club in this situation and uses it to his advantage. I would gladly take a screw to the skull and eat some staples if it meant receiving either a big payday or, say, season tickets in exchange -- especially at Wrigley Field. Don't let the opportunity pass you by, young man.

For what it's worth, the Cubs have ruled it an accident and not a structural issue. They don't seem too worried about a repeat incident.

"There are no loose pins, and the scoreboard is secure," said Cubs spokesman Julian Green.