Shohei Ohtani is a Los Angeles Dodger, despite the best efforts of the San Francisco Giants. When Ohtani hit the free agent market, the Giants made a hard push to sign him, but their efforts to land a big name fell short yet again.

Over the last few years, the Giants have taken big swings at players like Aaron Judge and Bryce Harper, but have consistently been rejected. In an interview with The Athletic, Giants legend Buster Posey, now a member of the ownership group, said it has been an unfortunate run in free agency.

"Unfortunately, we're in a bit of a free-agent slump," Posey said. "But I believe it can turn around."

Posey and several Giants executives, including chairman Greg Johnson and president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi, met with Ohtani to pitch him on the idea of coming to San Francisco. Posey said he wanted Ohtani to get an idea of the bond he could form with the city if he became a Giant.

"I just wanted him to understand my level of love for the San Francisco Giants and city of San Francisco and for him to understand how much I've come to appreciate the history here and wanting him to be a part of that history going forward," Posey said. "It was such a unique opportunity. I just feel that him coming to the Giants could have been transformative, obviously for the baseball team but it also would've given the city a boost that we've all been looking for."

When Ohtani decided to go to the Dodgers for a deal the Giants would have been willing to match, Posey did feel disappointed.

"I was really bummed," he said.

Even though the Giants failed to sign Ohtani, Posey was encouraged that the team and its leadership group are "truly pushing as hard as they can" to build a contender. San Francisco will just have to keep swinging the bat if it wants to add another World Series to its trophy case.