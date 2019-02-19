By adding Manny Machado, the Padres' infield has potential to become baseball's best

The improbable has happened. The San Diego Padres have landed arguably the best available free agent on the market in shortstop/third baseman Manny Machado. After all the hand-wringing all offseason, I'd have to declare that this is really good for baseball. A so-called small market team has landed a legitimate face-of-the-franchise superstar right in the prime of his career and the player got a deal at least in the ballpark of what he's worth.

Padres fans are excited and rightfully so, but there's more here for which to be excited than simply Machado. Let's dream on the future infield of the Padres.

At first base there's Eric Hosmer, which, yeah, isn't all that exciting. He's long been known as a clubhouse leader and has two pennants and a World Series ring on his resume. There's value in that. Perhaps he returns to 2017 form, when he had a 133 OPS+ and 4.1 WAR? That's plenty useful.

The future second baseman is likely Luis Urias, who ranks as the 31st best prospect in baseball per Baseball America, 23rd by MLB.com and 17th by Baseball Prospectus. In Triple-A last season, he hit .296/.398/.447 with 30 doubles, eight triples and seven homers in 120 games. He might not end up being a superstar, but his upside is making the All-Star team a few times and being a solid everyday starter for a while.

The Padres don't really need Urias to be a star anyway, as the left side of the infield will be Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr.

Machado has three seasons of at least 6.7 WAR on his resume and is coming off a season where he hit .297/.367/.538 (146 OPS+) with 35 doubles, 37 homers, 107 RBI and 14 steals. He's averaged 34 doubles, 36 homers, 96 RBI, 93 runs and 11 steals in the past four seasons. He's been durable, too, having played in 162, 157, 156 and 162 games, respectively, in the last four seasons.

That's a franchise centerpiece for sure, though in a few years it's possible he'll be the second-best player in the infield. Seriously.

Tatis is widely regarded as a top-three prospect. Some think he's a better prospect than Vladimir Guerrero Jr. He should at least be getting close to the same level of hype, it's just that his father wasn't nearly as good a player as the Hall of Fame Vlad Sr.

We might not see Tatis Jr. this season, but in the future he'll be a star. He played in 88 Double-A games last season, hitting .286/.355/.507 with 22 doubles, four triples, 16 homers and 16 steals. He's smooth at shortstop with good range. Scouting types see him as a can't miss and the most likely outcome is he's a star. He's got Machado upside.

Excited yet, Padres fans? Brace yourselves ...

"I think it has the potential to be the best infield in baseball," prospect guru Chris Crawford told CBS Sports. "Maybe even one of the best infields of the century. The only question I have is who the shortstop is long-term, but everything I've seen from Tatis suggests he can stay there. This has a chance to be a special, special group."

It's quite the well-rounded group, too, you know? The veteran leader with lots of postseason experience and success. The super-duper star in his prime. The blue-chip, can't-miss prospect and the sneaky, under-the-radar prospect.

The turn-around might not happen in 2019 in San Diego, but it's coming and it's going to be on the backs of an outstanding infield.