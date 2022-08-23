The Minnesota Twins will have to push for a postseason spot without their most electric player for at least the next 10 days. Byron Buxton was placed on the 10-day injured with right hip strain Tuesday, the team announced. He exited Monday's game with the injury and manager Rocco Baldelli acknowledged it is something Buxton has played through for some time.

"He had a few things go on (Monday) where you could tell he was really feeling it," Baldelli told MLB.com after Monday's game. "Over the last few days, he's been in a spot where he's been on the verge of not being able to go out there, not being able to swing or run. But he's continued to post up and continued to go out there and play at not a high percentage of what he can normally do, physically."

Buxton, 28, has played in 92 games this season, his most since 2017. He has dealt with persistent right knee tendinitis, however, and has started only four of 14 games in center field in August. Buxton has spent most of his time at DH recently. That cuts into his impact quite a bit because, even while less than 100 percent physically, he's an elite defensive center fielder.

The Twins are 9-10 in August and have fallen from one game up in the AL Central to two games behind the Cleveland Guardians. They are three games behind the third and final American League wild-card spot. Needless to say, losing Buxton for anything more than the minimum 10 days would be significant blow, even if he can't play center field full-time.

Buxton owns a .224/.306/.536 batting line with 28 home runs in only 382 plate appearances this year. He is 6 for 6 stealing bases, including 3 for 3 in his last eight games, so the hip and knee injuries haven't stopped him from being aggressive on the bases.