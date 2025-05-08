The Chicago Cubs will promote right-hander Cade Horton to the majors this weekend ahead of his big-league debut against the New York Mets, according to The Des Moines Register. Horton seems likely to start on Saturday in place of left-hander Shota Imanaga, who was placed on the injured list earlier this week after straining his hamstring.

Horton, 23, was selected seventh overall in the 2022 draft by way of Oklahoma. At the time, it was a surprising pick; he had posted a 4.86 ERA his platform year, albeit while finishing in strong fashion. He'll now become the fourth member of that class's top 10 picks to reach the majors, joining Jackson Holliday (No. 1), Kumar Rocker (No. 3), and Brooks Lee (No. 8). Across six Triple-A starts, Horton has amassed a 1.24 ERA and a 2.54 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 29 innings pitched.

It's worth noting that Horton hasn't thrown as many as 90 innings in a single season, even dating back to his collegiate career, on account of a variety of injuries. As such, the Cubs will likely look to limit his workload over the duration of the season. How, exactly, that manifests at the big-league level is to be determined. For the time being, the Cubs are without Imanaga, Justin Steele, and Javier Assad -- with Steele destined to miss the remainder of the season following elbow surgery.

Horton's arsenal revolves around five pitches, including a mid-90s fastball that often features cutting action; an 84 mph slider; and a curveball. Three of his pitches have generated at least 35% swinging strikes so far this season: his curveball, changeup (in a small sample), and slider.

The Cubs entered Thursday's off day with a 22-16 record, putting them up three games in the National League Central.