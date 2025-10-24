Sports fans looking to bet on games on Friday, Oct. 24, should take advantage of the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X, which gives users 20 100% profit boosts after wagering $1 or more. Game 1 of the 2025 World Series, featuring the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers, is on Friday at 8 p.m. ET, along with a full slate of NBA and NHL contests. Click here to sign up:

Read through our Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for a full list of terms and conditions.

Best bets for Friday, Oct. 24

The Dodgers are sending Blake Snell (5-4, 2.35 ERA) to the bump in Game 1, and they're hoping he delivers another strong outing. Snell went eight innings in Game 1 of the NLCS against the Brewers, allowing just one hit and striking out 10. The Blue Jays counter with rookie Trey Yesavage (1-0, 3.21 ERA), who has been inconsistent in the postseason. He pitched 5 1/3 shutout innings against the Yankees but surrendered seven runs in 9 2/3 innings against the Mariners in his two ALCS appearances. The SportsLine Projection Model has the Blue Jays covering in 63% of its simulations.

Amazon Prime Video has a doubleheader on Friday as part of the new NBA media rights deal, with the Boston Celtics meeting the New York Knicks in the opening game before the Minnesota Timberwolves battle the Los Angeles Lakers in the nightcap. The Lakers lost their season opener despite Luka Doncic dropping 43 points, while the Knicks got strong contributions in their win over the Cavaliers to open the 2025-26 campaign. Minnesota also won its opener, while Boston lost a one-point game to the 76ers. The SportsLine Projection Model has the Under hitting in 60% of its Lakers-Wolves simulations.

Bet on Friday's MLB and NBA games at Caesars here:

Responsible gaming

Caesars takes responsible gaming seriously. The platform has tools for users like taking timeouts and setting betting activity alerts to promote gaming responsibly, and also has contact information for helplines for those requiring more assistance.