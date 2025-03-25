The Seattle Mariners have locked up one of their most important players long-term. Catcher Cal Raleigh and the Mariners are finalizing a six-year contract extension worth $105 million, reports ESPN. The deal includes a full no-trade clause, according to The Athletic. The contract begins this season and covers Raleigh's three arbitration years and three years of free agency.

The Mariners have not yet announced the signing.

Raleigh, 28, has established himself as one of the best catchers in baseball the last few years. The switch-hitter slugged 34 home runs and set career highs in walks and on-base percentage last season, and he did so while playing Gold Glove-winning defense. Raleigh also led all catchers in innings behind the plate. He's excellent and a workhorse.

The $105 million guarantee makes Raleigh's contract the fifth nine-figure contract for a catcher in baseball history. Here are the richest catcher deals by total dollars:

Raleigh and the Mariners agreed to a $5.6 million salary in January to avoid arbitration. The extension adds five years and $99.4 million in new money. The Toronto Blue Jays gave Alejandro Kirk five years and $58 million at the same service time level earlier this week. Raleigh's a superior hitter and all-around player, hence the larger guarantee.

Originally a third-round pick out of Florida State in 2018, Raleigh was never ranked among the sport's top 100 prospects when he was coming up through the minors, though it did not take him long to establish himself as a core piece in Seattle. Raleigh made his MLB debut July 2021 and has been a mainstay since.

With Raleigh and Julio Rodríguez signed long-term, the Mariners could now look to lock up one of the star pitchers. Logan Gilbert is three years away from free agency and the closest to the open market. George Kirby, Bryce Miller, and Bryan Woo are all extension candidates as well.

The Mariners went 85-77 and finished one game out of a postseason berth last year. Raleigh called out ownership after the Mariners missed the postseason in 2023, saying they've "got to commit to winning."