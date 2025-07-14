Another superstar has signed up for Team USA in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, who's already hit an incredible 38 home runs this season, will join Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, Royals star Bobby Witt Jr., and Pirates ace Paul Skenes on Team USA. Raleigh's announcement was made Tuesday.

Raleigh, 28, takes a .259/.376/.634 line and an MLB-leading 38 homers into the All-Star break. Those 38 homers are the ninth most ever by a catcher, and Raleigh still has the entire second half to play. The all-time catcher record is 48 homers by Salvador Perez in 2021. Judge's 62 homers in 2022, the American League's single-season record, is in play for Raleigh too; he's on pace to slug 65 home runs by the time the regular season is over. Even so, he still sits behind Judge as the favorite for American League MVP at +360, per FanDuel.

Team USA was the runner-up to Japan in the 2023 WBC, when Shohei Ohtani struck out then-Angels teammate Mike Trout to close out the Championship Game. Even with only four players committed, USA is poised to field its most star-studded roster ever, even better than the 2017 team that beat Puerto Rico for the WBC Championship.

The 2026 WBC will begin on March 5. The championship game is scheduled for March 17 at loanDepot Park in Miami. USA is in Pool B with Brazil, Great Britain, Italy, and Mexico.

Raleigh will participate in the Home Run Derby at Truist Park in Atlanta on Monday night.