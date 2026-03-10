Will World Baseball Classic tensions spill over into the Seattle Mariners' clubhouse this season? That's a question some may be asking after Team USA's 5-3 win over Mexico in WBC action on Monday night.

It's a question because of what unfolded between Mexico outfielder Randy Arozarena and his Seattle teammate U.S. catcher Cal Raleigh at the plate. When Arozarena stepped in to bat for the first time in the game, he tried to shake the hand of Raleigh, who was catching. Raleigh, though, appeared to snub Arozarena and his collegial efforts, presumably on the grounds of, "We're teammates, but not today." Here's a look:

After the game, Arozarena was asked about the awkward interaction with Raleigh, and he said in Spanish to reporter Luis Gilbert:

"The only thing he should be thankful for is having such great parents. He's very well educated, thank God. I was lucky enough to see them a few days ago at the hotel. They came over to greet me, gave me a big hug, and were genuinely proud to see me again."

He then pivoted to profanity, saying in Spanish that Raleigh should "f--- off" and "go to hell."

Arozarena concluded:

"That 'good to see you' that he said to me. He can shove it straight up his ass. I'm out."

Watch Gilbert's video of Arozarena's remarks, and you'll find a notable absence of perceptible anger and even a half-smile or two. This all raises the matter of how serious Arozarena is being when he levels opprobrium at Raleigh.

It's worth nothing that Arozarena have a similar moment during the 2023 WBC when Team USA and Dodgers catcher Will Smith seemed to decline Arozarena's similar attempts at a friendly interaction at the plate. Smith, though, wasn't Arozarena's teammate in any sense, unlike Raleigh.

Speaking of which, Raleigh has been a Mariners lifer since he was drafted in 2018, and Arozarena joined the club in July of 2024, when he was acquired from the Rays. Last season, the two combined for 87 home runs and a WAR of 11.4 as the Mariners made it as far as Game 7 of the ALCS.