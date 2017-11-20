Call for writers: Be a part of Purple Row’s growth

Want to write for Purple Row? Leave your name with us here.

Want to write for Purple Row? Good news: We also want you to write for Purple Row. We’re looking to expand our writing our band of Rockies partisans. We have 1-2 paid positions available. The person or persons will receive a small monthly stipend. In addition, we also intend to bring on several new staffers as volunteers.

Like all volunteer opportunities, writing for Purple Row is something that can and should go on future résumés because it will give you practice writing for a large audience, and you’ll get the support you need to grow as a writer.

Purple Row is a community of Rockies fans from all over the world. As part of the SB Nation network, we have an advanced platform and a substantial audience for your great ideas.

Here’s the skinny:

Feature writers: We’re seeking creative Rockies fans who want to take advantage of Purple Row’s platform and make the best place on the internet for Rockies content even better. We’re particularly interested in folks with an interest in exercising more than one writing muscle—anything from commentary to analysis to satire to audio/visual storytelling to wherever else you’re drawn. Feature writers should have a strong rooting interest for the Rockies. Whenever necessary, these folks should be able to celebrate and criticize the Rockies fairly. We’re looking to add 3-4 feature writers, but that’s not a hard cap. We’re more than willing to be persuaded to bring on more than that.

Staff writers: We are seeking two writers to focus on daily Rockpiles. That means visiting and synthesizing daily content from the regular places the Rockies are covered (the Denver Post, Rockies.com, BSN Rockies, and Rox Pile), where Rockies’ prospects get regular coverage (Baseball Census, Minor League Ball), SB Nation’s other NL West sites (True Blue LA, McCovey Chronicles, Gaslamp Ball, and AZ Snake Pit), and a smattering of national sites. Rockpiles anchor conversation at Purple Row—they’re vital to community conversation. Some daytime flexibility to help with quick-turn breaking news posts is also desirable.

The staff writers focusing on Rockpiles will also have the opportunity to take advantage of the platform and write as much about the Rockies they want, though there won’t be writing quotas beyond Rockpiles. These positions would be ideal for college students looking to get experience with baseball writing who also want to grow as writers. While we prefer to fill the staff writer posts with Rockies fans, we’re more flexible here.

No baseball writing experience necessary to be considered for either of these positions, and the call is open to anybody in the world. You don’t need to live in Denver, Colorado, the United States, North America, or the northern hemisphere to be considered (citizens of Earth will be given preference, however). All you need to apply is to provide your contact information, include a few sentences about why you want to write about the Rockies, and provide a link to a writing sample. The sample can be from and about anything at all.

We strongly encourage women as well as persons from populations underrepresented in baseball writing to apply.

Apply here or in the form below.